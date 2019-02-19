More weather related blood drive cancellations have hampered blood reserve levels — that remain low.

For the second week in a row, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is strongly urging donors to give this week at a drive or donor center near them.

“The area’s donor response was certainly strong following our plea for donations last week,” CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim said. “But then on Friday, virtually all of our scheduled drives were cancelled or postponed because of the latest winter storm. It, quite frankly, put us back at square one in terms of blood reserve levels.”

Pilgrim added, CBCO has already had blood drive cancellations this week — in total, over 500 potential donations have been lost in the past couple of weeks.

CBCO, whose donors provide all of the blood for patients at area hospitals, is again asking eligible donors to give this week.

“I know that there are many donors who are eligible right now to give,” Pilgrim said. “Please help us to keep life flowing by giving at CBCO donor center or blood drive in the coming days.”

There are four CBCO Donor Centers in the region, as well as mobile blood drives all across the area this week. Hours are as follows:

— Springfield; 220 w. Plainview Rd.

Monday - Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

— Joplin; Northpark Mall

Monday- Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

— Bentonville; 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Monday - Thursday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Springdale; 3503 S. Thompson St.

Monday- Thursday 11 a.m to 6 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To make an appointment to give, or for more information on how you can give life to your community, go online to www.cbco.org.