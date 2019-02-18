The St. Louis Science center will celebrate National Engineers Week 2019 with a program called SciFest: Engineering Expo. Visitors are invited to see, touch and interact with student engineering projects from Missouri University of Science and Technology and other scientific organizations.

More than a dozen Missouri S&T design teams plan to attend the event, which runs from 9:30 a.m.–4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, and 11 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24.

“We get kids excited about engineering with lots of fun activities at the science center,” says Bob Phelan, outreach manager of the Student Design and Experiential Learning Center at Missouri S&T. “Children can build and launch their own paper rockets, sit in a real race car or check out an underwater robot.”

Phelan says the goal is to inspire the next generation of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) enthusiasts by displaying the projects S&T design team students build. Each team will have members on hand to answer questions about the process of designing and building.

The Missouri S&T teams presenting at SciFest include: Mars Rover, Concrete Canoe, Solar Car, Drillbotics, Miner Aviation, Human Powered Vehicle, Formula SAE Team, Baja SAE and others.

National Engineers Week, or EWeek, is a nationwide celebration of engineering. Founded in 1951 by the National Society of Professional Engineers, EWeek is designed to promote interest in engineering and technology careers. “Engineers: Invent Amazing” is the theme of this year’s EWeek, which officially began Sunday, Feb. 17, and continues through Saturday, Feb. 23.

For more information about Missouri S&T’s student design teams, visit design.mst.edu. For information about Missouri S&T’s on-campus EWeek activities, visit cec.mst.edu/engineersweek.