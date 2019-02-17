Nate Pulliam is going to get a lot of attention for winning Rolla's second State Championship in school history, but don't sleep on his teammates. The Bulldogs had a history weekend for both the men's and women's programs.

The Bulldogs made their mark by going a perfect five for five on the podium. Five Bulldogs qualified for State and they all managed to come away with medals. On the girl's side, Hannah O'Connor made history by not only being the first female wrestler to compete in a State Championship for Rolla, but she also earned the first win for the program at the Missouri Women's State Championships.

The boys all had very different journeys to get to the medal stand. Xander Sederburg started things off for Rolla at 120. The Bulldog sophomore opened his weekend with a second period pin of Farmington's Kyle Crawford to hit the ground running. Sederburg hit a stumbling block in the second round when he lost a hard-fought match 9-5 to Eli Rocha from Platte County, which sent him to the wrestlebacks.

Sederburg still needed to get two more wins to ensure that he'd end up on the medal stand and he secured that hardware with a pair of dominant wins. The young Bulldog beat Willard's Oscar Martinez by major decision 13-0 to start his wrestleback run. He followed that with a second period pin of North County's Jonathon Coroama to seal his place on the medal stand. A 10-2 loss Saturday morning sent Sederburg to the fifth place match, where he was able to grind out a 3-0 win over Branson's Christian Cartwright to finish with a fifth place medal in his first trip to State.

Sederburg follows a long line of great wrestlers in his family. His dad, Ed, earned a third place medal at State when he was in school, as his brother Antony finished third at State last year. The sophomore is now setting his sights on besting their finishes before his high school career is up.

"I've gotta beat him," laughed Xander about his brother. "I've gotta beat him. I've gotta get better than third."

Rolla head coach Marty Hauck was glad to see Sederburg shine all season long and see the sophomore's season end with a medal.

"Xander has had an outstanding season, I'm so proud of him and the work he's put in," said the Rolla head coach. "The way that he wrestles his match, just lose and having fun, when he's doing that, he's very very dangerous. We saw that in his first match. He was behind and he comes up with a big pin.

"That was Xander being X," continued Hauck. "That's what we call him, he's the X factor. It was great to see him do that, great to see him get that medal and great to see him get up there with his dad and his brother. Now he's got an opportunity to be a three-time medalist and beat both of them."

Next up was a veteran of the State Meet in Zack Fennell. Rolla's 126 opened his first straight trip tp State with an 8-0 major decision win over Kearney's Ben Locke in the first round. He ran into a little more trouble in the second when he faced off with Pacific's Noah Patton in the second round. The two had a back and forth match, where scoring was hard to come by and the third period ended in a 2-2 draw. Fennell was determined to keep moving ahead and got a quick takedown in overtime for the sudden victory, but that wouldn't be the last he saw of Patton.

Fennell went into the semifinals on Friday night against a very familiar face. The Rolla junior faced off against Oscar Ortiz from McDonald County, who has a long history against Rolla wrestlers. Ortiz beat Pulliam for the State Title at 113 last season and split matches with Fennell this season. Ortiz took the last matchup during the District Tournament and gave Fennell all he could handle in the State Semifinal. Fennell carried a lead into the match's final period, but couldn't quite seal the deal. Ortiz was able to get the Rolla junior on his back as the clock wound down to get a pin just before the end of the period, pushing Fennell into the wrestlebacks.

"I just gotta wrestle," said Fennell of his semifinal. "I was up 2-0 going into the third period and we were on our feet and I just didn't wrestle him. He countered it, took be to the ground, put me on my back and pinned me. It's a learning process."

Fennell had to lock back in after the loss and he started the medal rounds Saturday morning with a solid match. The Bulldog 126 was able to beat Hilsboro's James Short in his first match of the day 6-4 to secure a spot in the third place match. Fennell then found himself in a rematch with Patton, falling short 7-2 to finish in fourth.

"I had to really get myself in check. I was upset," said Fennell of his mindset after the loss to Ortiz. "I just had to tell myself that I had to do it for my team. We were close in the race for the final four and I just knew I couldn't let my team down like that. That's what got my head right. Getting that first match out of the way in the consolation semis and losing the third place match, but still getting there and wrestling and giving everything I've got."

Fennell was disappointed he wasn't able to wrestle for a title this season, but was glad he was able to come away with a medal after a tough season. Fennell started the season on the sideline with an injury and missed most of the end of the season battling different injuries.

"I've spent over half the season out with injuries and stuff. To just be able to come back and wrestle and be here and still get some hardware, it's not what I wanted, but it feels nice," said the Rolla junior.

Coach Hauck was glad to see that Fennell was able to fight through adversity all season long and find a spot on the podium for the third year in a row.

"Zack is a great kid. He works extremely hard in the room and it shows. He's one of threes kids that are three time medalists (at Rolla)," said coach Hauck. "His goal is to be a four time medalist and get to the top of the stand and keep raising the bar...Zack is a kid that outworks most of his opponents. His work ethic is great. He does construction in the summer and he works extremely hard on the job. He's just a hard-working kid and it shows on the mat. I'm just really proud of him."

After finishing fourth this season, Fennell is going to be as determined as ever to come away with a championship as a senior next year.

"I'm going to think about these losses at State and let them motivate me through summer and spring," said Fennell. "Just come back and win it next year, that's all you can do. Just use the losses to motivate you and work harder. That's all you can do in this sport."

The next Bulldog wrestler was a new face at the State Meet in freshman Hayden Fane. While it can be tough to make an impact at the heavier weights as a freshman, Fane has put in a great first high school campaign and that continued this weekend at State. Fane started his State run with a second period pin of Warrensburg senior Josh Tomich. He then pinned Parkway West' Brayden Eddy in the second period to earn a spot in the State Semifinal. Fane ran into an extremely tough match in his semi-final, facing off against Kearney's Coby Aebersold. Fane and Aebersold were neck and neck heading into the third period, but the Rolla freshman ran into some bad luck. He went for a takedown along the edge of the circle late in the match, but wasn't rewarded any points. Aebersold was able to get what would've been an reversal, but since Fane wasn't given the takedown, the Kearney junior was given a takedown of his own. The two-point swing was tough to overcome, as Fane lost a tough match 3-1.

"Neither of us could really get a takedown that whole match, so we were pretty evenly matched for sure," said the Rolla freshman. "It just ended up not going my way in the end."

Fane was still guaranteed a medal, despite the loss, but had to wrestle to determine which medal he would fight fir first thing Saturday morning. Much like his match Friday night, Fane ran into some bad luck and fell just short 2-1 to Platte County's Nolan Saale, which sent him to the fifth place match. The run of close matches wasn't quite over for the Rolla freshman, as three periods wasn't enough to determine a winner against Hannibal's Trevor Wilson. After neither wrestler scored in the first overtime, Fane needed to grind out two more overtime periods. He was able to get a reversal in the second overtime and hold off Wilson in the third to pull out a 3-2 win and finish third.

"It was definitely pretty wild," said Fane of his fifth place match. "We got out there and both of us wanted it a lot and it ended up going to the third overtime. Just really grinding it out between two tough opponents."

While Fane would've liked to finish a bit higher on the podium, he knows that he still has three more years to come away with more hardware.

"I think it sets me up pretty well," said Fane of his fifth place finish. "I've been able to see all of the higher competition and see what they can do and it shows me where I need to improve upon for next year, so I can get even higher."

Coach Hauck was glad to see his freshman wrestler shine on his first trip to State, grinding through tough match after tough match to come away with a medal.

"I can't say enough about him," said Hauck of Fane. "He's another 4.0, great kid, hard worker, does all the little things right. To get a medal up here as a freshman at 160 is just crazy, it's awesome. I'm excited for him, I'm excited for his work ethic. He's earned it and there's a whole lot more to come from him. This is just the beginning."

The final Bulldog to medal had the longest road of them all. Colton Franks is no stranger to taking the long route to a medal, since that's exactly what he had to do after losing his first match at Districts. After grinding through wrestlebacks to qualify for State, he had to do the same thing this weekend, as he opened the State Tournament by getting pinned against Washington's Jack Carico. He said that first round loss kind of caught him off-guard as he opened the tournament.

"It shocked me a little bit," said Franks of his first round loss. "I was going in and I was going to win that match and I ended up getting caught and pinned. I knew I had to wrestle 200 percent. I could not lose. I just had to go.

Franks was going to have to win three matches to have a chance to wrestle for a medal and he did just that. He hit the gas hard with a first period pin of Poplar Bluff's Wyatt Lazalier, before grinding out a 4-3 win over Jackson Barnhart from Parkway West. His first victory secured a medal, as he beat Treyvon Ward from St. Charles 4-1. Franks said that his journey through the wrestlebacks during Districts really helped him know how to fight through the same adversity at State.

"Yeah, I think it did," said Franks of his District wrestleback preparing him for his journey at State. "It got me prepared to wrestle a lot of matches and know what I had to do to go back and get a medal."

Franks was still two matches away from determining which medal he would get on Saturday and he had a tough run on the final day. He wrestled well in both of his matches, but was pinned in the second period of his first match, before a couple of calls went against him in a 12-5 loss to Desoto's Lucas Watson to finish in sixth place. Despite ending with two losses in a row, Franks was glad that his hard work in the wrestlebacks earned him some hardware in his first trip to State.

"It feel good to win that match. I just had to keep it all contained, I was so excited," said Franks of the 4-1 win that secured him a medal. "It was fun."

Coach Hauck was proud of Franks for not backing down after facing some early adversity and earning a spot on the podium in his first trip to State.

"That's what sport teaches is character and he showed his character in his work ethic," said the Rolla head coach. "He worked hard. He lost that first match and then he won that second match and I told him in the tunnel after that match that he proved to himself that he belonged here, that he is good enough and now we go to get that medal. We had to go the hard way, but we're going to do it.

"He became an All-Stater and to see the smile on his face to see what he had done, it's priceless," continued Hauck. That's what we live for as coaches to see those kids smile and shine on the big stage and he got to do that this weekend."

The final Rolla wrestler ran into some bad luck over the weekend, but still made some history for the program. Hannah O'Connor was the first Lady Bulldog to wrestle in a State match and she took that historic leap a step further with a first round win over Smith-Cotton's Kali Butts. O'Connor was dominant in the match, running away with a 15-4 major decision.

Unfortunately, O'Connor's State run ended a match later. She wrestle well against Smithville's Emily Knight, but was pinned with 43 seconds left in the match. The pin left O'Connor feeling less than 100 percent and a trip to the medical staff after the match kept the Rolla sophomore from being able to continue her journey in the tournament. It was decided that it would be best for her health to step away from the mat, as she forfieted her first round wrestleback, falling short of the stand. While she couldn't come away with the medal she was hoping for, coach Hauck was proud of her accomplishments to not only qualify for State, but earn a win in her first match.

"Hannah is another one, she's been wrestling all her life and I was glad to see her represent the girls' team up here," said the Rolla head coach. "We get her first win at State and she got to make history. It's exciting. It's exciting for our program."