The last 12 months have been a rollercoaster for Nate Pulliam.

Last year as a freshman, he fell one win short of a perfect season, losing a nail-biter in the State Championship at 113. After a spectacular offseason competing on the national stage, Pulliam hit a major roadblock just before the start of the season, injuring his hip during the District Tournament for soccer. After missing half the season, the Rolla sophomore made another fantastic run, entering the Missouri State Wrestling Championships with a perfect record and his second straight District Title. Unlike last season, his final match ended with a raised arm, as Pulliam became the second wrestler in Rolla history to stand atop the podium.

"Losing that match, it (stunk)," said Pulliam of his championship match a year ago. "He was a good kid, but I knew I should've won. This year, I didn't pay attention to the small stuff like superstitions and things like that. I didn't care, I blocked everything out. This year I was real relaxed about everything and I went out there and wrestled and told myself I could win."

While a State Championship is going to feel rewarding regardless of the circumstances, Pulliam said that the adversity that he faced coming into the season made that final arm raise even more satisfying.

"My season was pretty much cut in half. From the start, I was a little rusty, so working that out in a short amount of time that I did was really good. Most kids may not get it out of their system and I could've easily taken sixth or not even placed," said Pulliam. "Winning feels really good."

Pulliam joins Blayne Shockley as the only two State Champions in school history. Shockley was able to reach the top of the podium 12 years ago in 2007 and, while there have been a few close calls since, no Bulldog has been able to break through. Pulliam is glad to join the ranks of State Champions, especially after getting so close last season.

"It's sad to hear that we only have two, but it's great to know that I'm one of them," said the Rolla sophomore. "It's also really great, because going back to school with a State Title, especially after losing last year, you can prove everyone wrong and show them that I'm a champ and I've worked the hardest."

Pulliam's run to the State Championship was dominant. He started the weekend with a pin of Washington's James Johnson midway through the first period. He followed that with a 5-1 win over Devin Francis, a senior from Desoto. Another 5-2 decision over Hannibal's Tyler Leonard, who finished the season 42-6 and in fourth place, sent Pulliam to the championship.

The Rolla sophomore faced off against Pacific's Callum Sitek, who entered the match with a record of 51-4. The beginning of the match felt like a flashback to last year's championship, as Sitek's forehead started bleeding. Last year, a bloody nose from Oscar Ortiz of McDonald County killed Pulliam's momentum repeatedly as he went to score. The match stopped a couple of times on Saturday, as Sitek's forehead bled and Pulliam definitely felt the comparison to his first State Title match.

"Yeah I (thought about last year's match) a little bit," said Pulliam of the bloody flashback. "In my head, I was like 'oh not again,' but in reality, I just took it in and realized it gave me a little break to catch my breath and get ready. He's obviously thinking of what's going on in his match and I'm cool and calm and just ready to wrestle."

After a scoreless first period, Pulliam took over in the second. He started the second period down and he was gunning for a reversal, rather than getting the one point for an escape. After nearly getting the reversal a couple of times, he finally got his two points and took over the match from there. He went on to win by a score of 5-0, finishing his season with a perfect record of 27-0 and a State Championship.

"I for sure wanted the reversal, but at the same time, I was thinking 'don't give up any stupid positions, don't get put on your back and be smart.' The worst thing that can happen is you don't get a reversal, your set back on bottom and you can work again," said Pulliam of his mindset in the second period. "I was wrestling smart because that's what I needed to do. That was one of the mistakes I made in my finals match last year. I thought about too much stuff, instead of just wrestling smart."

Pulliam was ecstatic as final whistle blew, taking a celebratory lap around the mat, before blowing a kiss to the Rolla fan section while his arm was being raise. After a hug with head coach Marty Hauck, Pulliam was able to stand atop the podium as a State Champ. The feeling was incredible, but the Rolla sophomore also knows he still has more goals left to accomplish.

"It feels great. I wanted to be there last year and I wasn't. This year, I was," said Pulliam. "I know for sure that there's a lot of stuff that I'm not good at that I need to work on. I have higher goals and expectations for myself, so this summer and the summers to come, I wanna prove to myself that I can be the best in the country."

Coach Hauck has loved to see Pulliam make this incredible journey to start his career and is just excited to play a role in the Rolla sophomore's wrestling experience.

"It's just fun to watch. It's all about him and the work he's put in. It's exciting to be a part of his journey," said Hauck. "We keep trying to keep raising the bar with him. He's a highly talented kid in many many things. He's a three sport varsity guy, he's a 4.0 student, his diet is right, his behavior is right and he loves this sport, thank goodness. We love that about him and now we've got eyes on bigger things and it's time to take that next step.

"I can't say enough about him," continued the Rolla head coach. "He's a rare kid. You just don't see many like him. He's raising the bar in our room and people are starting to follow him and want to be a part of that and do what he's doing. To come back from the injury, I was there when the injury happened. Your heart goes out to him. I thought it was an ACL tear when it happened and it ended up being the hip. To see the recovery and to come back, it speaks dividends to the process before the injury and the strength that be had before the injury."

Zack Fennell is Pulliam's wrestling partner in the room and the junior has been with Pulliam his entire high school career. Fennell was thrilled to see his teammate reach the pinnacle of the sport in Missouri and help his younger teammate reach his goal.

''It's amazing. That kid works so hard. There's nobody that deserves it more than he does," said Fennell. "Watching him finally get it after watching him lose last year to a kid he beat three times, it's awesome. Knowing that I had a part in that, helping him get there, it felt amazing. I'm so happy for the kid."