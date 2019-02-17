The iconic girl-led entrepreneurship program develops the next generation of female business leaders.

The direct sales portion of the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie Program runs through March 31 powering the next generation of female leaders. And each and every Girl Scout Cookie purchase is key to supporting the change-makers of today and tomorrow.

Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program®, girls not only discover their inner leadership potential but also use their earnings to power amazing experiences for themselves and their troop, including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) programming.

Many girls put the money toward impactful community projects right in their own backyards, from supporting animal shelters and food banks to working with local and state legislators to change laws.

And the cookie program’s benefits are many; a recent Girl Scout Research Institute study found that two out of three girls who participate in the program learn five crucial skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—while doing incredible things for themselves and their communities.

The proceeds stay local, meaning that when customers purchase the delicious cookies that come from a Girl Scout, they’re giving back to their wider community.

And Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland is celebrating a tasty new way to support young female entrepreneurs with a new Girl Scout Cookie added to the 2019 lineup: Caramel Chocolate Chip, which joins classics like the Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Shortbread varieties. Caramel Chocolate Chip features rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy gluten-free cookie.

