The string quartet ETHEL will perform alongside three-time Grammy Award winner Robert Mirabal this February as a part of the 2018-19 Campus Performing Arts Series at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The performance will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Leach Theatre in Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla.



ETHEL with Robert Mirabal are building on a six-year collaboration inspired by ceremonies dedicated to the sun. This cross-cultural concert experience is titled “The River,” and the group use water’s essential role in life on earth as a source of inspiration. The performance will include contemporary music and narrative merged with rituals that evoke Native American traditions through musical artistry.



Tickets are $35 for the general public and $30 for student and youths. Tickets can be purchased through the Leach Theatre Box Office, located in the vestibule inside the main entrance of Castleman Hall, facing 10th Street. The Leach Theatre Box Office is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets can also be purchased online at leachtheatre.mst.edu.