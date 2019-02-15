Tractor Supply Company is collecting donations to fund the FFA Grants for Growing program, which supports hundreds of sustainable agriculture projects nationwide.

Tractor Supply customers can donate at checkout in-store or online through Feb. 24 to help fund the program.

Earlier this year, FFA chapters submitted applications detailing plans to start or expand a project to benefit their communities. Funds have been requested to purchase vegetation, trees, seeds, chickens, feed, mulch and tools for projects ranging from greenhouses to aquaculture labs.

Since the program’s start in 2016, Grants for Growing has funded 994 projects by FFA students and raised more than $2.2 million.

“We are honored to play a role in the future of agricultural education through our partnership with local FFA chapters across the country,” said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company.