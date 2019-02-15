The St. James girls basketball team (10-15, 2-5 FRC) hosted Hermann for their regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 14. The Lady Tigers struggled in the second half in a 62-44 loss.

St. James struggled out of the gate against Hermann, as the Lady Wildcats came out firing with 20 points in the opening quarter. Hermann knocked down four threes in the first and St. James couldn't keep pace. Seniors Ashlyn Rinehart and Hunter Pitts kept the Lady Tigers afloat, as Rinhart scored five point and Pitts hit a three, but St. James still trailed 20-10 heading into the second.

The Lady Tigers picked things up in the second quarter, making strides on both sides of the ball. Hermann cooled off, scoring just eight points in the quarter, while the St. James offense picked up. Six different Lady Tigers scored in the quarter led by four points from Audrey Marcee. Senior Savanna Riccetti, who signed to play basketball at Westminster earlier in the day, added a three of her own in the quarter, as St. James cut the gap to 28-24 going into the half.

After slowing down Hermann in the second, St. James couldn't bottle up the Lady Wildcats after the half. Hermann scored 17 points in the third to expand their lead. St. James got six points from Riccetti in the quarter, but couldn't keep up with Hermann, as the deficit expanded to 45-34 heading into the fourth.

St. James needed a little help from Hermann to make a fourth quarter comeback, but the Lady Wildcats knocked down free throws down the stretch. Hermann was 9-12 at the charity stripe in the fourth, while adding eight points from the field to put the game away. Riley Whitener and Mikaela Donnelly both hit threes in the fourth, but St. James didn't find much offense outside of that, as Hermann finished off a 62-44 win over the Lady Tigers.

"It was Senior Night and we really hoped to end the season on a high note, but we had a tall task," said head coach Terry Wells. "Hermann was a very good team and they took advantage of just about each mistake we made."

Riccetti and Rinehart each scored nine points on their Senior Night. Hannah Marcee added six, Whitener chipped in with five, while A. Marcee and Aly Bullock each had four. Another pair of seniors, Donnelly and Pitts, each knocked down a three, while Caily Sanders added a free throw.

St. James will look to bounce back as they host Districts next week. The tournament's top seed comes into the tournament on a five game losing streak, but will get to face off against the eight seed, Bourbon, Monday afternoon.

"We are keeping the girls' spirits high for next week," said coach Wells. "It's been a tough stretch, but our season goal is still right in front of us."