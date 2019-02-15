The Rolla girls basketball team (20-3, 7-1 OC) saw their 18 game winning streak come to an end earlier this week, but they aren't about to let that slow them down. The Lady Bulldogs were out to prove that when they traveled down to Glendale for an Ozark Conference matchup on Thursday, Feb. 14. Rolla got out to a near perfect start and never slowed down in a dominant 69-48 win.

The Lady Bulldogs hit the ground running on Thursday night, as they scored the first 15 points of the game in an absolutely dominant first half. Rolla worked the ball inside out to perfection early on. Rebecca Janke dominated the post with eight points, which opened things up for her guards. Carli Libhart knocked down a pair of threes in the game's opening quarter, while Ellie Rodgers added five points and Kianna Garner added four. Glendale eventually got on the board, but they couldn't keep pace as Rolla got out to a 23-6 lead after a quarter of play.

Rolla kept rolling in the second. Savannah Campbell did the heavy lifting in second frame, scoring nine points and locking down the paint. Libhart and Rodgers each added threes in the quarter, as the Lady Bulldogs were off to the races with another 17 points. Rolla held Glendale to 10 in the quarter and stormed into the half with a 40-16 lead.

Glendale found their offense in the third, but they couldn't put in a dent in the Rolla lead. The Lady Falcons went off for 19 in the quarter on the back of a trio of triples, but Rolla kept pace with another 15 points led by six from Rodgers. Campbell added another four points in the paint, as Rolla stormed into the final quarter with a 55-35 lead.

The Lady Bulldogs just needed to knock down some free throws in the fourth to finish off a dominant win. Rolla went to the charity stripe 10 times in the quarter, converting on eight of those attempts. Seven different Lady Bulldogs scored in the quarter, capping off a 69-48 victory.

"The girls game out and responded very well after our loss on Monday," said head coach Luke Floyd. "We jumped out to a 15-0 lead and never looked back. We moved the ball very well offensively working our inside out game. We were able to play everyone and 11 of the 12 girls scored which is always exciting. Defensively we did a great job taking away their dribble drive and making them take contested shots. We rebounded very well, which allowed us to get into our transition game."

Rodgers led Rolla with 16 points in the win, but the Lady Bulldogs spread the love around on Valentine's Day with 11 different players scoring. Campbell racked up 14, Libhart had nine, while Janke and Garner each chipped in with eight. Emma Floyd added four, Mace scored three, Kate Brand, Loran Pritchett and Kiera Chrisco each had two and Sara Coverdell added a free throw.

The Lady Bulldogs have one game left in their regular season, which will now be a Senior Night doubleheader with the boys on Monday, Feb. 18. The Bulldogs will open the night against Glendale, before the Lady Bulldogs face off against Lebanon for their regular season finale.