In addition to partnership with Missouri Main Street to breathe new life into Kirksville’s downtown district, the Kirksville Downtown Improvement Committee will be getting some extra help on the project in the form of a grant funded by the United States Department of Agriculture.

Kirksville is one of 10 communities in Missouri chosen to participate in the My Community Matters Initiative, KDIC announced at its Tuesday meeting.

Funded by a Rural Community Development Initiative grant, the program will provide “technical training and assistance” to the chosen communities on topics including “visioning, market analysis, board training, sustainable design practices, micro enterprise development, and entrepreneurship,” according to a Missouri Main Street press release.

“The overall goal of the program is to help Missouri communities build capacity to support sustainable economic development,” the release said.

The goals of the program are similar those offered to all communities which partner with Missouri Main Street, although the release states “the new communities will receive basic start-up services as well as a never before offered slate of group and hands-on training.”

The other communities included in the initiative are Brunswick, Butler, Concordia, Knob Noster, Monett, Monroe City, Rockaway Beach, Sikeston and Willow Springs.

KDIC board member Sarah Halstead said additional services may also be available to participating communities, including possible funding to hire an executive director for the local program. Missouri Main Street recommends that the local nonprofits it works with employ a full-time director.

Halstead said the services also include a “business recruitment package” aimed at attracting and retaining businesses to the downtown area.

The Kirksville City Council has already approved KDIC’s participation in the Missouri Main Street program and will need to approve the My Community Matters Initiative as well.

KDIC is considering amending its bylaws to reflect changes recommended by KDIC, including a possible name change to Main Street Kirksville. The changes will be voted on at the organization’s annual membership meeting March 24, at which all members will be invited to attend and vote.

KDIC members also heard from Morgan Alexander, a volunteer with AM Housing, at the meeting. The nonprofit, which aims to bring a homeless shelter to Kirksville, is kicking off a new crowdfunding campaign beginning Feb. 28.

Alexander said churches in Kirksville often pay for homeless Kirksville residents to stay in a hotel for a night or two, but AM Housing hopes to provide a more long-term solution by helping people access services and look for employment.

Alexander, a Truman State University student, said many students have been participating in the organization’s efforts.

Alexander said AM Housing is hoping to buy or rent a location by the end of 2019. To learn more about AM Housing or make a donation, visit amhousing.org.