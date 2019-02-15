The St. James boys basketball team (14-11, 3-4 FRC) capped off their regular season against Hermann on Thursday, Feb. 14. The Tigers had some hot shooting from behind the arc, connecting on 12 threes on their way to a 69-52 victory to avenge their loss to the Wildcats in the championship of the Hermann Tournament back in January.

St. James got the three ball going early on Thursday night, connecting on three in the game's opening quarter. Logan Chick led the way with five points after knocking down one of those threes, while Andrew Branson scored four. Austin Ridenhour and Mason Parker each knocked down a three in the quarter, as well. The hot shooting paired with solid defense gave St. James an early 15-9 lead.

While the Tigers got the ball rolling in the first, they found a new gear in the second thanks to Branson. The junior knocked down a trio of triples and scored 13 points in the quarter to help St. James expand their lead. Chick added his second three of the game in a 20-point quarter for the Tigers. Hermann picked up their scoring with 16 points in the quarter, but they couldn't keep pace with St. James, as the Tigers carried a 35-25 lead into the break.

After Branson took over in the second, it was Ridenhour's turn in the third. The Tiger guard scored 11 points in the quarter, hitting a three in the process. Branson and Chick each added baskets from behind the arc, leading to 20 points for St. James in the third. Hermann was able to keep pace though, scoring 20 points of their own after connecting on four threes in the quarter. While Hermann picked up their offense, they couldn't cut into the Tiger lead and St. James was able to take a 55-45 lead into the fourth.

St. James put the game away in the fourth with a mix of great defense and consistent shooting. The Tigers held Hermann to just seven points in the quarter and used a pair of triples from Chick and solid shooting at the line to put the game away. St. James was 8-11 from the charity stripe down the stretch to put the cherry on top of a 69-52 win.

"The guys played really well I felt like it was our best four quarters of basketball this season," said head coach Ben Smith on the win. "We defended and rebounded well and offensively we did a good job of moving the ball and knocking down shots. Hopefully it's something we can build on moving into the District Tournament."

As a team, St. James shot lights out. The Tigers were 12-19 from inside the three-point line, while going 12-22 from deep. Branson led the scoring charge with 26 points to go with a team-high two blocks. Chick added another 17 points by knocking down five threes, while pulling down six rebounds. Ridenhour had 16 points and two steals, while Parker added four points. Tyler Recker scored three points, but added career-highs in both rebounds and assists. He had seven boards and six assists to go with two steals, all team-highs for the game.

The Tigers also won the JV game 40-22 led by 11 points from Logan Sparks and Nine points from Chris Boone.

St. James will host their District Tournament this week. The Tigers will kick things off on Tuesday night against Belle in the first round.