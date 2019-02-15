A Kirksville native and former A.T. Still University professor received the 2018 Medical Honoree Award from the Arthritis Foundation of Missouri.

The award was presented to rheumatologist Dr. Robert Jackson for his work “improving patient outcomes and reducing the suffering of those afflicted with arthritis,” according to a press release.

Dr. Jackson is the founder of Premier Speciality Network, which provides medical specialists to rural community hospitals in several states. Dr. Jackson said the inspiration behind PSN came from the fact that more than 90 percent of rheumatologists, doctors who treat chronic pain conditions involving joints or connective tissue, are located in large metropolitan areas.

“It’s been a hardship for the 40 percent of people who live in rural communities,” Dr. Jackson said.

Dr. Jackson himself decided to study the speciality as a student at ATSU, he said, when the only rheumatologist in Kirksville at the time died unexpectedly. He studied rheumatology at the University of Missouri in Columbia.

A 2015 study by the American College of Rheumatology found that there are approximately 4,997 doctors practicing in the speciality and that due to changing demographics in both the medical field and the country, that number is expected to fall while the number of patients who need their care increases.

Dr. Jackson said that gap is caused partially by the low number of educational institutions that offer rheumatology training. To help combat that problem, he now trains nurse practitioners at PSN to provide rheumatology services — a lower barrier of entry to the field than medical school followed by a rheumatology fellowship.

The most common condition treated by rheumatologists is arthritis, which Dr. Jackson said can become “disabling and life-changing” for patients who do not receive proper treatment quickly. That risk is increased, he said, when patients who are already in pain need to wait 3 to 6 months to see a doctor, or travel multiple hours to access care.

“The key to success is getting to your doctor early and getting an early diagnosis,” Dr. Jackson said.

PSN also connects hospitals with doctors who specialize in many other fields, including cardiology, gynecology, neurology and several kinds of specialized surgery. Dr. Jackson said most of the physicians who participate in the program travel an hour or more to reach hospitals that need them.

Dr. Jackson currently sees patients personally in Hannibal, Macon and Memphis as well as in Iowa.

Dr. Jackson said he was honored to receive the Medical Honoree Award but attributed PSN’s success to the company’s team of employees and the doctors it works with.

“I was proud for the entire team. I’m standing on the shoulders of giants in this case,” Dr. Jackson said.