The Newburg boys basketball team (13-12) capped off their regular season this week with a pair of Frisco League games against Richland and Laquey. The Wolves fell to Richland 59-29 on Tuesday, before beating Laquey 38-27 in a rescheduled game on Wednesday to finish the regular season above .500.

The Wolves kicked off the week with a rough matchup with Richland on Tuesday. Newburg struggled to get their offense going all night long, as they only reached double figures in one quarter. Defense kept the Wolves in the game early, as they only trailed by three after a quarter of play, despite only scoring four points. Unfortunately, their defense couldn't hold off Richland in the second, as the Bears scored 15 in the second. Newburg managed just seven points in the quarter, as they were forced to play the rest of the game without starting point guard Caleb Austin, and went into the half in a 22-11 hole.

Richland put the game away in the third, outscoring their entire first-half production in the quarter to the tune of 23 points. The Wolves just couldn't keep pace with 11 points of their own and trailed 45-22 heading into the fourth. Richland finished off the game with another 14 points in the first, while holding Newburg to seven to finish off a 59-29 win over the Wolves.

Jared Lott and Tristan Wofford led Newburg with six points a piece in the loss, while Hunter Mentola and Nathan Russell each added four. Justin Cantu knocked down a three, while Kiernan Twyman, Gunner Pound and Gabe Killian each added two.

Newburg bounced back with a defensive battle against Laquey on Wednesday. Scoring was at a premium all night long, but the Wolves got out to a perfect start on the defensive end, keeping the Hornets off the scoreboard in the first. Four points from Mentola and a three from Austin helped the Wolves grab a quick 11-0 lead that they'd never surrender. Laquey bounced back in the second with eight points, but Newburg got threes from Austin and Lott to carry a 17-8 lead into the half.

The Wolves had another excellent defensive quarter in the third, as Laquey failed to score from the field in the quarter. The Hornets did manage to knock down five free throws, but the Wolves responded with their best offensive quarter of the night. Newburg scored 14 points on the back of five points from Wofford and another four from Twyman. Add in a three from Cantu and a bucket from Austin and the Wolves went into the fourth with a 31-13 lead. Newburg went on to withstand a 14-point quartet from Laquey, going 5-8 from the charity stripe to finish off a 38-27 win.

Austin and Wofford each scored nine points in the win, while Mentola added eight more. Twyman chipped in with four, Lott and Cantu each added threes, while Russell had two points in the victory.

The win concludes Newburg's regular season. They will open their District Tournament at Cabool against Bakersfield on Saturday, Feb. 16.