On Mon., Feb. 11 at 9:50 p.m. the 2011 Chevrolet Silverado Seymour was driving failed to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle traveled through an intersection off the road, down an embankment and came to rest in the ditch. Seymour had moderate injuries and White had serious injuries. EMS transported Seymour and White to Phelps Health.

The Chevrolet had moderate damage. The crash report indicated Seymour and White were not wearing seat belts.