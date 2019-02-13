Sometimes, it's just not your night.

That was unfortunately the case when the St. James boys basketball team (13-11, 2-4 FRC) hosted Sullivan for a Four Rivers Conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The Eagles were unstoppable behind the arc, connecting on 17 threes on the way to a 66-49 win.

The Tigers got out to a solid start on Tuesday night thanks to come good three point shooting of their own early on. Austin Ridenhour opened the game with a three to give St. James an early lead, which they were able to maintain for the first five minutes of the quarter. A pair of threes by Tyler Recker and another three from Ridenhour have the Tigers an early 12-5 lead, but after that, it was all Sullivan. The Eagles finished the first quarter on a 13-0 run to take an 18-15 lead in the quarter.

Adding to the wild runs of the first quarter, was the sheer volume of three point shooting for both teams. All 12 of St. James' points came from behind the arc in the quarter, while 15 points came from long range in the first. That continued in the second.

Sullivan opened the second quarter on a 15-0 run, all of which came on threes. Andrew Branson finally got St. James on the board with 2:45 left in the quarter, but they were already trailing 33-13. Sullivan didn't slow down, however. The Eagles went on to score 24 points in the second, all of which came on threes. Cody McKinney did a bulk of the damage for Sullivan, as he knocked down five threes in the second after hitting two in the first. That barrage of threes gave the Eagles a 42-18 lead at the half.

Sullivan kept rolling after the break, but they finally started scoring inside the three-point line. McKinney knocked down two more threes in the third to help Sullivan put the game out of range. The Eagles led by as many as 36 points in the quarter, but St. James was able to cut the score to 62-33 heading into the fourth to avoid the turbo clock. Issac Helterbrand hit a pair of threes for St. James in the fourth, as they started to whittle the deficit, but Sullivan was able to finish off a 66-49 win.

Ridenhour led St. James with 15 points in the loss, while Branson and Recker each added 13. Branson also chipped in with six boards and two steal, while Recker had three assists. Helterbrand scored six points to go with two steals. Logan Sparks added two points in the fourth. Drew Moritz chipped in with a pair of steals, while Mason Parker had three assists.

The Tigers will look to get back on track when they host Hermann for Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 15. Hermann beat St. James 63-44 in the championship of the Hermann Tournament earlier this year. The Tigers will then host their District Tournament next week, which starts with a matchup against Belle on Tuesday, Feb. 19.