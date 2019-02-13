One person was left with minor injuries following a mishap involving three vehicles Tuesday morning in Marion County.

One person was left with minor injuries following a mishap involving three vehicles Tuesday morning in Marion County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the accident happened at 7:28 a.m., Feb. 12, on U.S. 36, seven miles east of Monroe City.

A 2001 Buick LeSabre, driven by 19-year-old Kaden L. Baker of Hannibal, and a 2018 Ford Expedition, operated by 67-year-old Thomas R. Lechtenberg of Quincy, Ill., were both eastbound. According to the accident report, the driver of the Buick lost control of the vehicle on the ice-covered roadway and struck the Ford. The Buick then traveled off the left side of the road where it struck an unoccupied 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

Injured in the accident was Baker, who was wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was transported by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital.