Three new council members and three returning members were elected to the University of Missouri Extension Phelps County Council following elections held countywide on Jan. 22-25, 2019.

New Council Members are as follows:

— Earl Michael Collins

— Maretta Diestelkamp

— Paul Long

— Sarah Oerther

— Patty Reynolds

— Rosalie Spencer

New Council members will serve a two-year term, effective March 1, 2019.

The tallying of the ballots was witnessed by the Phelps County Clerk and results verified by the University of Missouri Extension Analyst, Paula Hudson. The Council Election Committee has identified an opportunity to improve the election procedure for 2020.

The committee will evaluate the process for duplicate paper ballots to be identified and disqualified. This follows the occurrence of two eligible voters voting twice via paper ballot, in the 2019 election period. The duplicate ballots did not change the election results, as verified by the University of Missouri Extension Analyst overseeing Missouri County Council elections through a review of all potential duplicated paper ballot votes. Moving forward, the 2020 paper ballots will include a name or address identifier similar to the current online ballot format.

University of Missouri Extension’s mission is to extend the education and information resources available through the University of Missouri to members of the local community. Council members play an important role in this process guiding the direction that programming takes in the county. The Phelps County Extension Council meets at 6 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the Extension center. Meetings are open to the public.

The University of Missouri Extension Phelps County office has professional staff available to assist you with questions in the fields of horticulture, family finance, health & nutrition, business development, natural resources and youth development.