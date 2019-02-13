The Rolla boys basketball team (15-7, 4-3 OC) hosted Camdenton for an Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The Bulldogs got out to a slow start and couldn't recover in an 84-67 loss.

Rolla got behind the eight ball on Tuesday night after a great first quarter from Camdenton's Paxton Delaurent. The junior knocked down a pair of threes on the way to an 11-point first quarter. Rolla, meanwhile, scored 12 points as a team in the quarter, as Trey Brown and Trey Quick each scored four points for the Bulldogs. Delaurent's teammates added five more points in the quarter, as they led Rolla 16-12 heading into the second.

The Bulldogs then opened the door for Camdenton to extend their lead in the second by giving the Lakers repeated trips to the charity stripe. Camdenton went to the free throw line 16 times in the quarter, converting on 14 of those attempts. Keegan Ford added a pair of threes, as Rolla struggled to keep pace. The Bulldogs were outscored 24-10 in the quarter, as they went into the half in a 40-22 hole.

Rolla got an offensive spark in the second half, as Alec Buhr went off in the third quarter. Buhr scored 13 points in the quarter, while Brown added another five points in a 22-point quarter for the Bulldogs. Unfortunately, the Rolla couldn't slow down the Laker offense. Camdenton scored 19 points in the quarter on the back of seven points from Delaurent. Rolla went into the fourth trailing 59-44.

The Bulldogs started to chip away at the Camdenton lead in the fourth, but needed some help from the Lakers at the free throw line. Blaize Klossner got hot from long range in the quarter, knocking down a trio of threes. Brown added also added a pair of triples in the final frame. Buhr added five more points in the fourth before fouling out. Rolla sent Camdenton to the line 21 times in the quarter, as the Lakers converted on 18 of those attempts to take down the Bulldogs 84-67.

Buhr and Brown each scored 20 points for the Bulldogs, while Klossner added another 16 points. Delaurent led all scorers with 31 points.

Rolla returns to action on Friday, Feb. 15 for a home game against Glendale.