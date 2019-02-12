The St. James girls basketball team (10-14, 2-4 FRC) hosted Sullivan for a Four Rivers Conference matchup on Monday, Feb. 11. The Lady Tigers had a rough first quarter and couldn't quite climb out of the early hole in a 48-36 loss.

The first quarter doomed St. James early, as they were held to just two points in the opening quarter. The lone basket was scored by Savanna Riccetti, who returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games with an ankle injury. Sullivan, meanwhile, knocked down a trio of threes in the quarter, as they sprinted out to a 14-2 lead.

The Lady Tigers picked up their scoring in the second, but they weren't able to close the gap in the quarter. Hunter Pitts knocked down a three in the quarter, while four other players scored for St. James in the frame. Sullivan matched St. James shot for shot in the quarter, hitting two more threes as they extended their lead to 28-14 heading into the half.

The St. James defense picked up in the third quarter, as they held Sullivan to eight points in the quarter. Aly Bullock knocked down a three for St. James, as the Lady Tigers scored 11 points in the quarter. While St. James outscored Sullivan in the quarter, they still had a 36-25 hole heading into the fourth.

The Lady Tigers needed some help from Sullivan to make a comeback, but the Lady Eagles closed out the game with an excellent performance from the free throw line. Sullivan went 12-14 from the charity stripe down the stretch to finish off a 48-36 win over St. James.

"We just dug a hole early. Sullivan isn't going to give up many easy hoops, so when you get them you have to convert it and we didn't. We had a few defensive game plan breakdowns, especially rebounding, and we had some foul trouble," said head coach Terry Wells. "That being said, we kept focus and fought the entire night and we are also getting some kids worked back into the rotation. I was proud of the kids for their energy level and intensity for three quarters. I just have to do a better job of getting them engaged for 32 minutes. The coaching staff will focus on that leading into next week."

Hannah Marcee led St. James with nine points in the loss. Bullock added seven, Riccetti scored six, Michaela Donnelly chipped in with five, Ashlyn Rinehart scored four and Pitts knocked down a three.

The St. James JV lost their matchup 35-23 led by six points a piece from Kenzie Lewis and Audrey Marcee.

St. James will wrap up their regular season at home against Hermann on Thursday, Feb. 14. They will then host the Class 3 District 4 Tournament, opening the tournament with a matchup against Bourbon on Monday, Feb. 18.