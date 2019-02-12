Recently several members of the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild (PPQG) gathered at a guild workshop, and learned the Braided Star quilt block pattern designed by member Dana Moore.

Many of the members of the PPQG will continue applying the techniques Moore demonstrated to create the Stars on Stage quilt, also designed by Moore. Moore’s designs were published this past Fall in the Missouri Star Quilt Co. Mod Magazine, Vol 4 2018.

The members presented Moore with a decorated cake; celebrating her accomplishment. Moore was delighted to view all the variety of fabric combinations from one pattern, and PPQG members enjoyed the workshop and celebration.

PPQG members welcome guests and new members. The guild meets the first Thursday of every month in the fellowship hall of the First Presbyterian Church, 919 E. 10th Street, Rolla. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

On Oct. 4 and Oct. 5 the Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild will host the Ozark Festival of Quilts Show at the Rolla Middle School. Mark your calendar and come view quilts made by the members in Rolla and surrounding counties.