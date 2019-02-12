Izzy Frost had a pair of excellent showings in the New Orleans Rock N' Roll 5 and 10Ks over the weekend.

Izzy Frost, an eighth grader at Rolla Junior High made the trip to New Orleans this past weekend to compete in the annual Rock N’ Roll Marathon Series 5K and 10K held downtown at the French Quarters. The 13 year old was top female finisher of the 5K with a time of 19:26 on Saturday. Frost was nearly two minutes ahead of second place female. On Sunday, Izzy competed in the women’s 10K and placed second with a PR of 41:28, just 20 seconds behind the lead female. Frost was surrounded by the top four women who were sponsored athletes.

Izzy’s Dad, Patrick Frost from Rolla, also competed in the 5K and placed 9th overall and won first in his age division with a time of 19:54. Patrick also competed in the 10K and placed 6th overall and won his age division with a time of 41:44.

16 year old Luke Sutton of Steelville, MO made the trip with the Frosts’ and placed 2nd overall in the 5K with a time of 18:38 and competed in the Half Marathon and placed first in the 19 and under division with a time of 1:29:33.

Izzy and Luke will begin outdoor track season in two weeks.