Late in Saturday's game with Maryville at Gibson Arena, Dulan Scott (Chicago, IL/Farragut Academy) went high in the air to pick off a Saint inbounds pass, retrieved the loose ball and went in for a slam dunk – a perfect capper to a career day that led to a Missouri S&T victory.

Scott scored a career-high 30 points and Jalen Myers(Shorewood, IL/Minooka) added 20 more as the Miners snapped a six-game losing streak with an 87-73 win over Maryville in Great Lakes Valley Conference play.



The junior from Chicago did a lot of his damage in the first half, where he scored 19 of his 30 points to help S&T build a 15-point advantage by the intermission. After Robin Thompson slammed home a missed shot by Casey Teson to bring Maryville to within a point with just over six minutes to play in the first half, Scott hit a jumper on the Miners' next trip down the floor to begin a surge that carried all the way to halftime.



Scott scored 10 points in the final six minutes before halftime as S&T (4-17, 2-11 GLVC) outscored the Saints 20-6 to close out the opening half and build a 46-31 lead at the break. The Miners extended that lead to 22 over the first seven minutes of the second half, with Myers hitting back-to-back three-pointers to push the lead past 20 with 14:44 to go.



Maryville used a 12-4 to cut the margin down to 14 with Chaz Glotta hitting three three-point baskets during that course of that spurt, but the Miners were able to stem that run as Maryville never got the margin under double figures over the entire second half.



The Miners shot 52.5 percent from the field in the game – their best showing since the first two games of the season – and also dominated the boards as they outrebounded the Saints 38-25. Juwan Miller(Kitchener, Ont./Huron Heights) had eight of those rebounds to lead S&T and also dished out a game-high six assists.



Myers' 20 points was a season high as he drained four of S&T's six three-pointers, while the Miners also got 10 points from Romain Louiserre (La Ferte Alais, France/Fredrick Fays).



Scott, who scored in double figures for the fourth time in the Miners' last five games, has averaged nearly 18 points per game during this stretch.



Teson led Maryville (8-14, 3-10 GLVC) with 26 points while Glotta finished with 18.



Missouri S&T will be idle until next Saturday when it hosts Drury in a 3 p.m. contest at Gibson Arena to close out its five-game homestand.