The Rolla Police Department will be joining efforts with statewide law enforcement on Feb.14 for a high visibility “Click It or Ticket” mobilization to get more motorists to buckle up – and save more lives.

Despite evidence proving the benefits of wearing a seat belt, 13 percent of Missouri motorists are still not making the click. Even worse, 63 percent of occupants killed in 2018 crashes in Missouri were unrestrained.

“Local motorists should be prepared for stepped up Click It or Ticket enforcement,” said Chief Sean Fagan. “We’ll be out there to remind you seat belts can – and do – save lives.” Buckle Up and Arrive Alive.

For information on Missouri seatbelt usage, visit www.saveMOlives.com