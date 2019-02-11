Missouri University of Science and Technology students seeking full-time employment after graduation or co-op or internship for the semester will have an opportunity to meet with a record number of employers at the 2019 Spring Career Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

More than 250 companies are registered to attend the event, a 6 percent increase from last year’s spring Career Fair.



Career fairs are held during the fall and spring semesters at Missouri S&T, but employers visit the campus year-round for interviews. This semester, 140 rooms have been reserved for on-campus interviews. A total of 1,471 different employers are recruiting from Missouri S&T this spring, which is a 29 percent increase from last spring. And 5,182 jobs have already been posted online by the career opportunities and employer relations (COER) department at S&T. Multiple positions may be included in one job posting.



Missouri S&T students looking for full-time employment, co-op and internship experiences are registered with COER. The average starting salary for undergraduates with Missouri S&T degrees is over $66,000. The average starting salary for graduate students is over $80,000.



“The Career Fair provides students the opportunity to meet company representatives, learn more about the organizations and make a positive first impression.” says Will Zwikelmaier, director of COER at Missouri S&T. “This is one of the largest single events on campus each year and has the potential to shape the future of so many of our students and alumni.”



The Career Fair is open to Missouri S&T students and alumni between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19. Missouri S&T faculty and staff are allowed to attend 8-9 a.m. or 2-3 p.m.