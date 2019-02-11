The Newburg boys basketball team (11-9 2-4 FL) hosted Dixon for Senior Night on Friday, Jan. 8. After losing their first matchup to the Bulldogs during the Frisco League Tournament, Newburg was out for revenge, but couldn't quite complete their comeback in a 49-48 loss.

Scoring was at a premium all night long, but Dixon was able to grab an early lead. Newburg did half of their scoring from the charity stripe in a 10-point quarter. Justin Cantu led the Wolves with five points in the first, knocking down a three in the process. Dixon was able to connect on a pair of threes in the quarter, which helped them carry a 13-10 lead into the second.

The second quarter was another back and forth scoring battle. Tristan Wofford provided a scoring punch with six points in the quarter for Newburg. Much like Newburg did in the first, Dixon did a lot of their damage from the free throw line, going 5-7 from the charity stripe in the quarter. Both teams scored 12 points in the quarter, so Dixon went into the half with a 25-22 lead.

The low scoring defensive battle continued after the half, with Dixon adding to their slim lead in the third. C.J. Thiltgen led Dixon with six points in a 13-point quarter, while Newburg tried to keep pace. Wofford scored four points in the quarter, as Newburg managed just 11 points in the frame, The Wolves trailed 38-33 going into the fourth.

Newburg found the shot in the arm that they needed in the fourth, as Caleb Austin got hot from long range. The senior connected on three triples in the quarter, as the Wolves attempted to close the gap. Dixon was far from perfect at the free throw line down the stretch - going 4-8 in the fourth - but they were able to make enough to hold off Newburg, capping off a 49-48 win over the Wolves.

"I thought we were locked in on both sides of the floor for most of the game. We had a few too many turnovers, but guys competed very hard," said head coach Logan Ray. "We were able to hold Dixon under 50 points, but just came up a little short. All around good team effort on Friday and great learning experience for all of our guys."

Wofford led Newburg with 14 points in the loss. The Wolves' two seniors, Austin and Cantu, each scored in double figures with Austin scoring 13 and Cantu adding 10. Hunter Mentola chipped in with five, while Jared Lott, Nathan Russell and Gabe Killam each added two points.

The Wolves will be on the road for the rest of the season. Next up is a trip to Richland for another Frisco League matchup on Tuesday, before a trip to Laquey on Friday. Newburg will then open their District Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 16.