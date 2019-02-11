The Miner women's basketball team (9-11, 5-8 GLVC) got some big help from Alex Kerr (St. Louis, Mo./St. Joseph's Academy) today as she broke her record with 26 points in their game against Maryville University. Unfortunately, it was not enough to overpower the Saints as S&T fell 71-65.

S&T took a dominating lead in the opening quarter getting up 14-5 after a lay-up from Ashley Harvey(Raytown, Mo./Raytown) with just over a minute left. Maddie Raley (Haubstadt, Ind./Gibson Southern) would push their lead out to 17-7 at the end of the quarter with one of her four three-pointers for the game.



The Miners opened up shop to start the second quarter, going on a 7-0 run that was capped by a lay-up from Kerr to give her 16 points in just 14 minutes played.



Maryville shot their way back into the game, answering with their own 15-2 run to make it a six-point game. Back-to-back lay-ups in the last minute from the Saints Mary Barton cut the Miner's lead to 30-26 heading into the half.



The Saints took their first lead right away in the third quarter; after an opening three-pointer from Barton put Maryville down by one, Kayla Stewart drained a short jumper to put the Miners down 31-30.



Both teams traded baskets for much of the third period before MU went on an 11-0 run to give them their largest lead of the night (46-37). The combination of Kerr, Raley, and Jordan Kabetske (Republic, Mo./Republic) got the score back to one, 49-48, before heading into the final quarter.



S&T fought until the very end, answering all of Maryville's baskets with points of their own.



The Saints took their final lead of the game with 3:43 left in the quarter as they held off the Miners 71-65.



Alex Kerr (St. Louis, Mo./St. Joseph's Academy) led all scorers with 26 points and 12 rebounds, her third double-double of the season. Maddie Raley (Haubstadt, Ind./Gibson Southern) shot 50% from the field today while chipping in 16 points.



As a team, the Miners shot 43.3% from the field and tied their season –high of 88.9% from the free-throw line.