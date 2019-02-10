The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory that remains in effect in Phelps County until 12. p.m.

The National Weather Service states, mixed precipitation with additional snow and sleet — accumulations of up to a dusting are expected across portions of Central Missouri. Additional ice accumulations are expected with the heaviest across South Central Missouri.

Expect slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Ice is very difficult to treat while freezing rain continues to fall, states the Missouri Department of Transportation. Once ice forms, expect frozen pavement to remain slick until temperatures rise above freezing midday Sunday.

Travelers are advised to follow weather forecasts for their travel areas and to consult the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Traveler Information Map at modot.org before heading out the door. The map provides road conditions across the state and real-time traffic flow and traffic cameras on interstates.

Motorists should keep in mind that bridges and overpasses generally experience freezing conditions first. MoDOT encourages drivers to remember the following tips when driving in inclement weather:

Slow down and give yourself plenty of braking distance. Steer and brake gently. Accelerate slowly at intersections. Allow plenty of space between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you. Stay back 100 feet behind snow plows that may be spreading salt. Do not pass snow plows even when on a multi-lane road.