Missouri University of Science and Technology, in partnership with Career Step, will soon offer more than a dozen online certificate programs in health care administration and technology.

In a year or less, individuals can earn certificates for skills in the health care field that employers look for in applicants.



Anyone interested in developing their abilities in the health care industry can join one of two free upcoming informational webinars to learn more. The first session will be offered at noon Monday, March 18, and the second will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Interested participants can register online at pce.mst.edu/careerstep.



Missouri S&T recently partnered with Career Step, an online provider of career-focused education and professional training, to offer certificate programs in medical billing, pharmacy technician, inpatient auditing, medical coding and billing, medical office management, health care information technology, and more. More than 150 colleges and universities nationwide have partnered with Career Step to train over 100,000 students for new careers as well as more than 100,000 health care professionals through its various continuing education courses.