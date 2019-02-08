Rolla High School's leadership class took action to raise awareness on modern-day slavery by joining the End It Movement, a coalition of the world's leading organizations in the fight for freedom. The movement's goal – to leave no hiding place for slavery to exist unseen and unchallenged.

The End It Movement was created out of the belief that one person trapped in slavery is too many. And Rolla High School’s leadership class joined others around the world in taking action on the movement's annual ‘Shine a Light on Slavery Day’ by drawing a red X on hands to raise awareness of the human rights issue, and to bring about the change to ‘End It.’

Rolla High School student, Chassidy Olszewski, became involved with the End It Movement through the high school’s leadership class. The leadership class has been a part of the annual event for about five years now, and it's been a national movement since 2012, Olszewski said.

The End It Movement emerged in 2012 after leaders from organizations around the world convened in Atlanta and shed light on the statistics and stories of the millions of people trapped in slavery, whose stories were going unacknowledged.

The International Labour Organization states that globally there are an estimated 40.3 million victims of slavery — 81 percent of victims are forced labor, 25 percent of victims are children and 75 percent of victims are women and girls.

Olszewski added that human trafficking is a $150 billion industry worldwide.

“My goal for this is to make people more aware, to get the High School together in on the fight and then eventually get the whole town of Rolla in on the fight,” Olszewski said. “I think this would be a good thing for the town to stand for. We need to be more aware of things and to come together and watch out for our people. Rolla may be a big town, but I really believe that we could all come together and be a voice for those who don't have one.“