ROLLA, MO- The Miner women's basketball team (9-10, 5-7 GLVC) got a huge win tonight that could help them come GLVC tournament time; S&T took down Missouri-St. Louis in a 60-49 battle.

The first half was not pretty on either side of the court; the Miners turned the ball over nine times while forcing 13 Triton turnovers in the opening 20 minutes.



With UMSL up four to start the second quarter, S&T got two free-throws from Alex Kerr (St. Louis, Mo./St. Joseph's Academy) that lead to back-to-back three-pointers from Marta Durk (O'Fallon, Ill./O'Fallon Township) and Jordan Kabetske (Republic, Mo./Republic) to give the Miners a 19-17 lead. Despite the turnover woes, S&T still found themselves with a 25-21 lead going into the break.



Missouri S&T maintained their lead throughout the third quarter while extending their lead to as much as eight.



Mykala Baylor (South Bend, Ind./Clay) and Maddie Raley (Haubstadt, Ind./Gibson Southern) did all the scoring for the Miners in the third; Raley put up five quick points to put S&T up 30-4 with 7:30 left in the quarter. Not even a minute later, Baylor brought down an offensive rebound and had a put-back right under the basket to extend their lead to 32-34.



The Tritons would answer with an 8-0 run that was topped by a three-pointer from Faye Meissner to tie the game at 32 apiece. Raley and Baylor would each add in another basket before the end of the quarter to give the Miners a 36-35 lead heading into the final 10 minutes.



For the second straight game, Jordan Kabetske (Republic, Mo./Republic) came alive in the fourth quarter and saved the Miners at the free-throw line; she scored nine of her team-high 16 points in the last stanza and went 5-5 from the charity stripe in the final five minutes to secure the Miners 60-49 win over UMSL.



Along with Kabetske, Marta Durk (O'Fallon, Ill./O'Fallon Township) added in 12 points and eight rebounds while Michaela Davis (Keokuk, Iowa/Keokuk) chipped in nine points and six rebounds.



As a team, the Miners finished the game shooting 35.7% from the floor and 50% from long range. They also shot a season best 88.9% from the free-throw line going 16-18.