FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Feb. 8, 2019) – The U.S. Army Engineer School plans to host an Assumption-of-Responsibility ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 12, to welcome Regimental Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Galick as its newest senior enlisted leader. The ceremony will take place in Nutter Field House.

Galick returns to Fort Leonard Wood from Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Tacoma, Washington, where he most recently served as brigade sergeant major of the 555th Engineer Brigade, “Triple Nickel.”