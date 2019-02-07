The 2006 Western Star Tractor Kollmann was driving struck the rear of the 2015 Kensworth Tractor Artist Sherobbi, 59, of Springfield, Missouri, was driving.

A fender bender involving two tractors left one driver with minor injuries Wednesday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Charles Kollmann, 50, of Trenton, Illinois, had minor injuries after an accident on I-44 eastbound three miles west of Waynesville.

A Pulaski County ambulance transported Kollmann to Mercy Hospital in Lebanon.

The Western Star was totaled and the Kensworth had minor damage.