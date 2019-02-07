The Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild of Rolla not only enjoys monthly meetings and classes, but this past year they have held several specialty groups, such as machine embroidery, hand appliqué and miniature quilts.

The miniature group recently did a micro chip challenge. Beginning with a micro chip pack (42) 2 1/2 inch squares, they were challenged to use at least 36 squares; creating a quilt no larger than 24 inches per side and no block in the quilt larger than 4 inches.

Nine members of the group produced 10 mini quilts now being displayed at Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop, for the month of February. One participant made two quilts, using her scraps from the first one.

Anyone visiting the Uniquely Yours Quilt Shop, located on Highway 72 in Rolla, may view the Miniature Micro Challenge and vote for their favorite.

Guest are always welcome to attend the Monthly Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild meetings, held the 1st Thursday of every month at the First Presbyterian Church, 919 E. 10th St. in Rolla. For more information regarding the guild, visit their web site at www.pieceandplenty.com.

Be sure to mark your calendar for October 5th and 6th to attend the Ozark Festival of Quilts Show, hosted by the members of Piece and Plenty Quilt Guild.