Three individuals were left with injuries after an accident Saturday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Billie Long, 17, of Laquey, Ashlee Kurfman, 18, of Laquey, and Stefanie Maricle, 16, of Waynesville, have injuries as a result of an accident on Highway NN in Pulaski County.

On Sat., Feb. 2 at 9:30 p.m. the 1999 Chevrolet Prizm Long was driving traveled off the right side of the road. The Chevrolet returned to the roadway and crossed the center of the road. The vehicle then traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.

Long had moderate injuries and was transported to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Kurfman had minor injuries. A private vehicle took her to the General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital. Maricle had serious injuries. Phelps Air airlifted Maricle to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The Chevrolet was totaled. The report indicated Kurfman and Long were wearing seat belts, but Maricle was not.