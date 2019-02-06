The St. James girls basketball team (10-2, 1-3 FRC) traveled to St. Clair for a Four Rivers Conference matchup on Monday, Feb. 4. The Lady Tigers are still without starting guards Savanna Riccetti and Bailey Wells and couldn't get enough going in a 63-34 loss.

The Lady Tigers couldn't get their offense for most of the night and that started with a four-point opening quarter. St. Clair got out to an early lead that they would never surrender with 12 points in the first. St. James was able to pick up their scoring in the second, but they couldn't quite keep pace with the Lady Bulldogs. Riley Whitener led St. James with eight points int he second, while Hannah Marcee added another four. St. Clair responded with 18 points in the quarter, taking a 30-18 lead into the half.

St. James continued to struggle in the second half, as they failed to reach double figures in the third or fourth quarters. St. Clair kept rolling with 17 points in the third and 16 in the fourth on the way to a run away 63-34 win.

Marcee led St. James with 10 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Whitener added eight points, three rebounds and a steal. Mikaela Donnelly chipped in with six points and two rebounds. Ashlyn Rinehart and Aly Bullock each scored four points with Rinehart adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal, while Bullock added four rebounds and a steal. Caily Sanders scored two points to go with two rebounds, a steal and an assist.

The Lady Tigers will look to get back on the right foot with a trip to Owensville for a Four Rivers Conference double-header with the boys team on Friday, Feb. 8.