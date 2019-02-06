The Newburg boys basketball team (12-10, 2-3 FL) traveling to Licking for a Frisco League matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Wolves couldn't keep pace with the high-flying Wildcats in a 61-36 loss.

Newburg got off to a solid start, holding Licking to just 11 points in the opening frame. Offensively, they added nine points led by four from Tristan Wofford. Their defense couldn't hold up in the second quarter, as Licking went off for 18 points in the second. The Wolves managed just 10 points on the offensive end. Wofford and Caleb Austin each scored five points points, as Newburg trailed 29-19 at the half.

The third quarter mirrored the second, as Licking went off for 19 points and Newburg couldn't keep up. The Wolves scored 10 points in the quarter, as the Licking lead ballooned out to 48-29 heading into the fourth. The deficit was too large to overcome in the fourth, as Licking finish off a 61-36 win.

Austin led Newburg with 12 points, while Wofford added another 10 in the loss. Nathan Russell and Justin Cantu each scored four, Cole Davis and Hunter Mentola each had two, while Gabe Killian and Kiernan Twyman each chipped in with a free throw.

Newburg will return to their home court for Senior Night against Dixon on Friday, Feb. 8. The Wolves will celebrate their two seniors, Caleb Austin and Justin Cantu, at the game.