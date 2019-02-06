Mr. Charles L. Bussio, age 67 years, of Jefferson City, Mo., a former Waynesville, Mo. resident passed away Thursday, January 31, 2019 at his home.

Chuck was born on October 20, 1951 in Sacramento, California a son of Martin and Josephine (Matthews) Bussio. He grew up in Sacramento and was a 1969 graduate of Marysville High School in Marysville, California.

Chuck was married in 1974 in Reno, Nevada to Brenda Lois Williams, who preceded him in death on November 11, 1997.

He proudly served our country for over twenty years, serving four years in the United States Navy and sixteen years in the United States Army. During his time in the United States Navy, he served three tours during the Vietnam War and after the War is when he enlisted in the United States Army for the remaining years of his career. During those years he was stationed through the world, most notably in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1991 while stationed in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

After his time in the service, he became employed as a correctional officer with the State of Missouri for over twenty years. He worked at the Algoa Correctional Center, the old Central Missouri Correctional Center “Church Farm”, and retired in 2013 from working at the Jefferson City Correctional Center.

Chuck was an avid reader and always passionate about education and learning. He worked hard to receive his bachelor’s degree in 1996 and later his master’s degree, both from Columbia College in Columbia, Mo. He also enjoyed learning about different religions and politics. He would be happy to debate anyone on those topics, which always caused interesting dialogue.

He was a member of Solid Rock Family Church.

Chuck will be remembered for his boisterous personality, being full of ideas and laughing hard. He also enjoyed collecting coins, guns, antiques and taking great pride in caring for his vehicles.

Survivors include: two daughters, Danelle Hardman of Dallas, Tx. And Crystal Bussio of Buffalo, Mo.; one sister, Susan Zamani of Sacramento, Ca.; one brother, Darold Bussio; four grandchildren, Jalen Richardson, Olivia Hardman, Ayla Hardman and Brenda “Bri” Bussio; one nephew, Daniel Zamani; and one niece, Sara Zamani.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Brenda; and one brother, Donald Bussio.

Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Estates Cemetery in Waynesville, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Central Missouri Honor Flight, 1400 Forum Blvd., Suite 7-A, Box 334, Columbia, MO 65203.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.