The #8 Rolla basketball team (15-5, 4-1 OC) traveled to Parkview for an Ozark Conference matchup on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Bulldogs were able to overcome a late push from Parkview to grind out a 55-49 win in overtime.

Rolla got out to a near perfect start on the defensive end against Parkview, holding the Vikings to just 12 points in the first half. Offensively, the Bulldogs hit the ground running with 14 points in the first on the back of threes from Trey Brown and Alec Buhr. They each scored five points in the first, as Rolla got out to a 14-7 lead.

The Bulldogs continued to play excellent defense in the second, holding Parkview to just five points in the quarter. They were able to extend their lead thanks to threes form Brown and Blaize Klossner, which put them out in front 24-12 heading into the half.

The roles were reversed after the break, as Rolla couldn't get their offense jump started in the third quarter. The Bulldogs scored just six points, while Parkview got into a rhythm. The Vikings scored 15 points in the quarter on the back of 11 points from Dontae Taylor. Despite the push from Parkview, Rolla still held onto a 30-27 lead heading into the fourth.

The Bulldogs picked up their offense a bit in the fourth thanks to a pair of threes from Muluken Pritchett, as well as another triple from Klossner. While the Rolla offense found some scoring, Parkview was able to eliminate the gap with 16 points in the quarter, which ended up forcing overtime with the game locked at 43.

Rolla controlled the overtime period and was able to finish strong at the free throw line to come away with the win. Buhr knocked down a three and scored seven points in the overtime period, while Klossner knocked down five free throws to give Rolla a 55-49 win.

"We played some of our best defense all season in this game," said head coach Mark Miller on the win. "Our first half D was incredible and we had pretty balanced scoring in the paint and from the perimeter. This was a good win for us over a good team on their floor."

Buhr led Rolla with 16 points in the win, while Klossner added another 11 points and Brown chipped in with 10. Trey Quick handled business in the paint with eight points, Pritchett scored six and Danny Foster added four.

The Bulldogs will now finally return to their home court after nearly a month on the road. Rolla will host Kickapoo for an Ozark Conference matchup on Friday, Feb. 8. The Bulldogs' last home game was a loss to Helias way back on Thursday, Jan. 10. Rolla will play four of their final five games at home, all of which will be OC games.