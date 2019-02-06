The 399th Army Band from Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, will join the Missouri University of Science and Technology Symphonic Band and Wind Symphony for a free concert this February.

The concert will feature performances by the Missouri S&T Symphonic Band, directed by Mr. David Cress, assistant teaching professor of music; the University Wind Symphony, directed by Dr. David Samson, assistant professor of music; and the 399th Army Band, directed by Warrant Officer Michael J. Becker.

The concert will begin with the Wind Symphony, which will perform Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite” and then “Washington Post March” by John Philip Sousa.

The Symphonic Band will perform “Black Granite” by James L. Hosay, “Chant Funéraire” by Gabriel Fauré with orchestration by Myson Moss and “American Jubilee” by Charles L. Booker.

The 399th Army Band will finish the concert program with “America the Beautiful” by Samuel Ward, arranged by Carmen Dragon, followed by Gustav Holst’s “First Suite in E-flat for Military Band” and conclude with John Philip Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

The concert will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, in Leach Theatre of Castleman Hall, located at the corner of 10th and Main streets in Rolla.