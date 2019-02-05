The #6 Rolla girls basketball team (18-2) hosted Parkview for an Ozark Conference game on Monday, Feb. 4. The Lady Bulldogs continued their spectacular run, winning their 17th straight game with a big second half in a 63-40 win.

The first half was all defense on Monday night, as neither team could get into much of an offensive rhythm. It took over a minute for either team to get on the board and the mid-way point in the quarter saw a total of six points scored. Loran Pritchett was the only player on either team to score more than two points in the first, scoring Rolla's first and final points of the quarter. The Lady Bulldogs finished the first with a 6-0 run to head into the second with a 10-6 lead.

The scoring picked up in the second, but neither team could break away in the quarter. Rolla maintained their lead for the third three minutes of the quarter, but the final five minutes saw the lead repeatedly trade hans. Savannah Campbell and Carli Libhart did the heavy lifting for Rolla in the quarter, as Campbell scored seven points and Libhart chipped in with six. Parkview was able to grab a lead late, leading by as many as five points with two minutes to play. The Lady Bulldogs were able to finish strong with a 9-2 run. Ellie Rodgers gave Rolla the first spark by taking a foul while sinking a layup. She then converted on the free throw to bring the score to 24-23. After a Parkview basket, Rebecca Janke scored with 35 seconds left. The final break Rolla got came right before the buzzer, when Campbell hit a layup while being fouled with two seconds left. She then converted on the free throw to give Rolla a 28-26 lead going into the half and a huge momentum boost.

"To hit that bucket at halftime just gave us a little momentum," said head coach Luke Floyd after the game. "It gave us a little more pep in our step. We came out with the ball and I think we scored on the first possession too. We basically got back to back bonus possessions and that was huge for us."

Rolla opened the second half with Rodgers knocking down a three and after that, they were off to the races. The Lady Bulldogs played excellent defense in the quarter, holding Parkview to just six points. Offensively, Rolla spread the ball around. Six different Lady Bulldogs scored in the quarter with Pritchett putting a cherry on top by burying a three at the buzzer to give Rolla a 45-32 lead at the break.

The Lady Bulldogs then finished the game strong with a dominant fourth quarter. Rodgers again opened the quarter with a three, as Rolla put the game away. The Lady Bulldogs led by as many as 25 points in the quarter on the way to a run away 63-40 win.

While Rolla didn't get out to the start they wanted to, coach Floyd was proud of how his team responded after halftime.

"They just out-worked us in the first half," said the Rolla head coach. "The girls went in at halftime and I kind of challenged them a little bit and they made a great adjustment to the way we played in the second half. We got a little bit more tough mentally and physically and we were able to get the game going more up and down, which is more of the style we want to play."

Campbell led Rolla with 14 points in the win and really helped carry Rolla through a rough first half. Coach Floyd thought her effort really helped give the Lady Bulldogs a much needed spark.

"Savannah played a really goof first half," said Floyd. "She was focused and ready to go and I think in the second half the other girls picked up on her lead and were able to follow along."

Another freshman in Libhart was second on the team in scoring with 12 points, while Rodgers added another 11. Janke chipped in with eight points in the paint, Pritchett scored seven, Madison Mace had five, Olivia Burken scored two and Kianna Garner chipped in with four points on her Senior Night.

The win was yet another big victory for the Lady Bulldogs. The matchup with Parkview served as the de facto championship of the Sedalia Tournament, as the original championship between the two teams was postponed due to weather. Along with giving Rolla their fifth conference win of the season, it extended their win streak to a staggering 17 games. While Monday's game provided another important victory, coach Floyd says that every game left on the schedule is a big game, as Rolla finishes the regular season with four more conference games.

"Every game is big," said the Rolla head coach. "They're conference games, this was our next to last home game and you always want to win at home. Right now we're undefeated at home and that's something we had in mind. We're playing for the Sedalia Tournament Championship, we wanted to go three for three in tournaments and we were able to do that.

"We've really stressed that the biggest game is the next one and they've really bought into that," continued Floyd. "We'll have fun tonight, we'll celebrate this, we'll celebrate Kianna, but as soon as we come into practice tomorrow, it's going to be all about Camdenton. We're going to be locked in and focused when we go Thursday night."

The Lady Bulldogs will hit the road to face off against the Lady Lakers Thursday, Feb. 7.