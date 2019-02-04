The Rolla Police Department received a call about a suspicious individual attempting to lure an 8-year-old female juvenile into his car on Nov. 26.

Officers from the Rolla Police Department responded to the 100 block of Belmont Drive but were unable to locate the suspicious male, and an area canvass was conducted where pertinent information related to the case was obtained, according to the Rolla Police Department.

Detectives received additional information and conducted an immediate follow-up that led to the identification of a suspect on Jan. 23, 2019.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant was then issued in Phelps County for, Gilbert L. Burkhart, of Poplar Bluff, Mo., for one count of Attempted Child Kidnapping.

During the investigation, investigators determined that the suspect came to the Rolla area to assist in delivering reading material. Burkhart had frequented additional communities in Missouri and Illinois for the same reason, and is currently on the Missouri Sex Offender Registry.

Burkhart is currently incarcerated in the Butler County Jail on unrelated charges. Burkhart’s bond for the new charge was set at $250,000, according to the Rolla Police Department.

Assisting in the investigation is the Poplar Bluff Police Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Department.

The Rolla Police Department asks that if anyone has any information pertaining to this case to call Detective Dillon of the Rolla Police Department at (573) 308-1213, or the Rolla Police Department’s confidential tip hotline at (573) 364-0111.