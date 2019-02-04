Youths in Phelps County will now have the opportunity to sleep in their own bed at night and go to a full-blown day camp for five festive days in the heart of downtown Rolla.

First United Methodist Church of Rolla has been selected for the second year by the Missouri Conference as a Day Camp on Location site for July 2019.

In partnership with Next Generations Ministries and Eagle Lake Camps, First UMC Rolla will be hosting campers from July 8 through July 12, 2019.

The camp is five days of high-energy fun – with activities that include tie dye, capture the flag, gaga ball, water inflatables, a bungee trampoline and enthusiastic spirit tunnels to make children feel wanted and valued, Kim Day, of First UMC Rolla, said.

“We had 109 campers last year, a wonderful community response in support of our first camp. We are very excited to host camp for the second year and are currently on track to substantially surpass 109 registered campers,” Day said.

The highly vetted and specially trained high school and college-age counselors meet children right where they are physically, emotionally and spiritually through personalized one-on-one time to listen to their stories and engage in life-on-life ministry, while still providing lighthearted entertainment for children attending the camp.

There will be large group experience activities with music and games; including inspiring worship, Bible study, crafts and archery.

Last year was the first year the Missouri Conference brought a day camp to Rolla and Director of Grow at First UMC Rolla, Suzanna Edwards, said at last year’s camp, “It’s exciting to be able to offer something like this. There was a lot of anticipation and excitement going on, certainly in the months leading up to this.

“We have been working on this a long time, so it is very satisfying to see all the pieces come together and have it be so successful ꟷ— I mean you can just look around at the kids’ faces and see all the happy smiles.”

The 2019 Day Camp on Location will take place at First UMC Rolla’s location at 803 N. Main St.

The camp is from Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Lunch is provided.

A nondenominational ministry of The Navigators and Eagle Lake Camps from Colorado Springs will be bringing the Day Camp on Location to First UMC Rolla, to register and learn more visit:https://eaglelakecamps.com/camp/firstumcrolla/

