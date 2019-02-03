The Newburg boys basketball team (12-9) faced off against Cuba for Homecoming on Friday, Feb. 1. The Wolves led heading into the fourth, but let their lead slip away in a 57-55 loss.

Newburg got out to a solid start on the back of a strong defensive performance. The Wolves held Cuba to 11 points in the first, taking an early lead on the back of a trio of threes Caleb Austin, Jared Lott and Justin Cantu all connected from long range, as Newburg carried a 13-11 lead into the second.

The Wolves extended that lead in the second after holding Cuba to 10 points in the quarter. The Newburg offense picked up a bit in the second to the tune of 16 points. Austin, Cantu and Tristan Wofford each scored four points in the quarter, as they went into the half with a 29-21 lead.

Cuba then started their comeback in the third. Simon Siebert knocked down a trio of threes, as the Newburg lead shrank to three points at the end of the quarter. The Wolves scored 13 points in the quarter on the back of six points from Wofford and five points from Austin. The strong quarter from Cuba cut Newburg's lead to 42-39 heading into the fourth.

Cuba's run continued in the fourth, as they took the lead from Newburg down the stretch. Cuba had another 18 points in the final quarter, while Newburg had another 13 point quarter. Austin scored six points, but couldn't hold off Cuba in a 57-55 loss.

Austin led Newburg with 20 points, while Wofford added 12 and Cantu chipped in with 10. Hunter Mentola scored six points and Lott added three, while Kiernan Twyman and Gabe Killian each scored two points.

The Wolves return to action on the road against Licking on Tuesday, Feb. 5.