The St. James boys basketball team (11-9, 1-2 FRC) hosted Pacific for Courtwarming on Friday, Feb. 1. The Tigers were able to go into the half with a lead and finished with a strong fourth quarter on the way to a 59-45 win, despite being without their starting point guard.

Andrew Branson has been a key piece of the St. James offense all season and that continued Friday night. He got out to an excellent start, knocking down a pair of threes on the way to a 10-point first quarter. Austin Ridenhour added another five points, as the Tigers finished the quarter with a 16-14 lead.

St. James followed a strong first with great defense in the second, holding Pacific to just eight points in the quarter. Branson added another six points in the quarter, while Ridenhour added four and Tyler Recker chipped in with a three. That strong defensive quarter helped give St. James a 29-22 lead at the half.

Defense was the name of the game in the third quarter, as the two teams combined for just 17 points in the frame. St. James had the edge with nine points in the quarter, four of which came from Tate Whitener. The Tigers maintained a 38-30 lead heading into the fourth.

St. James capped off the game with an excellent fourth quarter. The Tigers scored 21 points on the back of a 10-13 performance at the charity stripe in the quarter. Branson scored 11 points in the quarter, making seven of his nine free throw attempts in the quarter. Whitener and Ridenhour each added four points in the quarter to finish off a 59-45 win.

Branson led all scorers with 27 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win. Ridenhour chipped in with 15 and three assists, while Recker and Whitener each added eight points on the way to the St. James victory. Recker also had five rebounds and three steals, while Whitener added five rebounds and a pair of blocks.

Next up for St. James is a District matchup against Steelville at home on Monday.