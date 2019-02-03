This was a historic weekend for wrestling in Missouri, as the first ever women's District Championships were held across the state.

Rolla and St. James both traveled to St. Clair to take part in the District 1 and made huge steps for each of their programs. The Lady Tigers had a spectacular weekend, as all three of their female wrestlers punched their tickets to State with two of them winning District Championships along the way. Rolla, meanwhile, had one wrestler advance to State with a third place finish.

St. James had a near perfect weekend as a team in terms of wins and pins. Kaylynn Crocker opened things up for the Lady Tigers at 110 and went on a tear. She started with a pin of Seckman's Kiley Kjos in just 33 second, before needing just 23 seconds to pin Lafayette's Deena Iqbal. Crocker followed that with a pin of Mehlville's Mennatallah Alnamoora with five seconds left in the first period to advance to the District Championship. Crocker faced off against Mia Reed for the title and cruised to an 8-2 victory to claim a spot at State. Head coach Beau Moreland knows Crocker could've gotten the pin, but wanted to see his junior 110 get some work in to prepare for State.

"(Crocker) had already wrestled (Reed) at Battle and got the pin...when she had her in the finals this weekend, it was more of a chance to see what other game we can run on this girl and see if we can use those two combined at the next level," said Moreland. "She got out there and wrestled a little bit of a different style than to go out there and look for a quick fall, but still stuck true to her game plan and got the job done."

While Crocker had a dominant weekend, Heather Pankey may have been even better at 136. Pankey wrestled three matches over the weekend and none of them lasted longer than 34 seconds. After a first round bye, Pankey pinned Julianna Graddy from Sullivan in just 24 seconds. She then pinned Lafayette's Seraphina Blackman in 34 seconds. Pankey faced Taylor Murphy in the final, but needed just 20 seconds to get the pin and finish in first place.

"Confidence and dominance," said the St. James coach of Pankey's performance. "She was extremely confident in what she was doing and every time she stepped out there on the mat, she dominated her opponents and didn't let them have a glimmer of hope they had a shot. She was on a mission and she completed it."

Not to be overlooked was Emily Light, who had a strong showing of her own at 131. After a first round bye, Light pinned Lindbergh's Hailey Shuman in just 20 seconds. She then won a 4-1 decision over Lila Eckert from Sikeston to earn a spot in the championship match. Light was pinned in the second round of the championship, but still earned a spot at State with a second place finish.

"Her biggest thing was her confidence, because she's only a freshman," said coach Moreland on Light. "You could really see her after her first match on Friday that her confidence was growing. She carried that all the way through into the finals match and even in that finals match, she had that girl on her back the entire first period and we just couldn't get the fall out of them. Kudos to that girl to fighting as hard as she did...It was good to see her fight and actually be in a position to win a championship."

As a team, St. James managed to finish in fifth place with 70 team points despite only having three wrestlers. The Lady Tigers were just five points away from a top three finish.

"Electric would probably be the best way to put it," said coach Moreland on the weekend. "It was amazing."

As for Rolla, Hannah O'Connor proved why she was the Lady Bulldogs' top wrestler all season long. She started her weekend with a 20-4 tech fall victory over Jayla Walker from Rockwood Summit, before pinning Halaina O'Bryant in the first period. O'Connor was pinned in the semi-final, but still had a chance to earn a trip to State. She won her first consolation match by pinning Walker in a rematch to find a spot in the third place match. The top three wrestlers advanced to State, so O'Connor needed one more win. She faced off against Pacific's Seattle Bowen, getting a pin in the first period to punch her ticket to State.

"She definitely had to utilize her experience and that's exactly what she did," said head coach Marty Hauck. "Especially at this time of the year and you get into playoffs with Districts and State, you have to utilize your experience. Unfortunately, we didn't get a whole lot of girls tournaments in this year for our girls program, but she definitely had some experience coming in and it showed this weekend."

Kate Campbell nearly joined O'Connor on the podium, but fell one match short. After a first round bye, Campbell was pinned by Fox's Hailie Terry. She then had a bye in the consolation bracket, before pinning Northwest's Lauren Macmiller in 56 seconds. Campbell needed one more win to earn a spot in the third place match, but she was pinned by Seckman's Sarah Murray to fall short of the podium. Coach Hauck was impressed to see how far Campbell has come as a late season addition to the team.

"Kate came in late in the year, she came in about halfway through the season. She came out and she wrestled hard. It was great to see her get that win," said Hauck. "She was just one match short. One match short of getting that medal and having a good chance. The bright side to that is that she's coming back. She's definitely hungry and she can spend the offseason learning the sport. She picked up so quick. To be as close as she was with half a season, that's phenomenal."

Rolla's other wrestlers included Brooke Dillon going 1-2 at 110, Samara Lewis going 0-2 at 121, Delaney Booker going 0-2 at 152, Courtney Kelley going 0-2 at 167 and Annabelle Lara going 0-2 at 187.

"It was great for the kids, it was great for the community and it was great for the wrestling program as a whole," said coach Hauck. "It was a great experience for the girls to see a little adversity and overcome some adversity and teach life lessons. That's what the sport does."

The girls will have this weekend off, as the boys teams fight for their chance to advance to State. The ladies will compete at the first ever Missouri State Women's Wrestling Championships in Columbia on Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 14-16.