Shelter Insurance Foundation will award a $2,000 scholarship to a graduate of Rolla High School this spring.

Shelter Agent Sherry Sites sponsors and partially funds this scholarship. A committee will consider each applicant’s scholastic achievements, educational goals, citizenship, moral character and participation and leadership in school and community activities.

The name of the recipient will be announced at the end of the school year. The student may apply the scholarship funds toward tuition, fees or campus housing for any course of study starting the fall after the recipient’s high school graduation and leading to an academic degree at an accredited college or university, said Sites.

Applications and additional information about the Shelter Foundation Scholarship are available now and should be completed and returned to the school official serving on the selection committee by March 31.

For more information, interested high school seniors should contact their high school counselor, principal or Sites.

The Shelter Insurance Foundation is a not-for-profit corporation for charitable and educational purposes. It is sponsored by the Shelter Insurance Companies—offering auto, home, life, farm and business insurance services to customers in 20 states via a network of local insurance agents.