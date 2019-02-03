The Newburg girls basketball team wrapped up a busy couple of weeks with the third place game of the Newburg Girls Invitational against Cuba on Saturday, Feb 2. This was the second time the two teams faced off in the span of nine days. Newburg won the first matchup by three points, but Cuba got the revenge in the rematch 42-40.

Scoring was at a premium all night long, as a total of 15 points were scored in the game's opening quarter. Cuba finished the first with a one point lead, but the quarter finished with a long stretch of scoreless basketball. Macy Suschanke led Newburg early with five points in the opening frame.

The scoring picked up in the second, but it was after another long stretch without any scoring. Claire Affolter scored the first points of the quarter two and a half minutes into the frame. Cuba instantly responded with a basket of their own to retain the lead. Suschanke then knocked down a three to give Newburg the lead with four minutes left to play in the half. The remainder of the quarter saw Cuba repeatedly score to tie the game only to have Newburg retake the lead with another basket. A late three by C. Affolter helped give Newburg a slim 21-20 lead at the half.

The Lady Wolves then got out to a near perfect start in the second half. Newburg was able to hold Cuba off the board for the first five and a half minutes of the third quarter, while their offense picked up eight points. Newburg stretched their lead out to 29-20, but they struggled down the stretch. The Lady Wolves scored just two points in the final two and a half minutes, while Cuba cut the gap to 31-28 heading into the fourth.

Cuba quickly tied the game when Molly Mitchell connected on an and-one to lock the game at 31 all. The rest of the fourth quarter saw that lead go back and forth. The Lady Wildcats took the lead for good with 2:25, but they left the door open for a Newburg comeback. Cuba's lead maxed out at four points down the stretch, but they missed all of their free throws in the final minute of the game. The Lady Wolves couldn't get anything to fall until C. Affolter hit a layup with 2.9 seconds left. Newburg was then able to force a turnover on the inbound, setting up a chance for a game-winning shot. Unfortunately, Suschanke's three-point attempt was a touch long, as Cuba won the game 42-40.

"Well I think we were still heartbroken from what happened the other night against Dixon," said head coach Jeff Atchison after the game. "Hats off to Cuba, they came in and played well.

"I think that the Dixon game just zapped a lot out of us, but we've had two battles like this with Cuba," continued the Newburg head coach. "It didn't help either that we had Homecoming last night. Our girls didn't go to school and were up late. It's no excuse, we just got beat, but I think that all kind of ties into it."

C. Affolter led Newburg with 12 points in the loss. Her sister Grace added another 10 points, while Suschanke added eight. Marah Sushanke and Bailey Brookshire each scored four, while Lorianne Prewett chipped in with two.

Newburg has two games left in the regular season and neither of them will be easy. The first is a trip to Steelville on Monday, before hosting Stoutland for their regular season finale a week later. Coach Atchison hopes those final two games, along with this fourth place finish in the Newburg Invitational, provide some strong lessons for his team heading into Districts.

"I don't think we'll see anybody as good as those two in the District," said Atchison of the final two games on their schedule. "Hopefully we'll be prepared to see good competition from seeing Dixon, Cuba, Steelville and Stoutland. These are District caliber or better teams. I think that's the biggest thing."