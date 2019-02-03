Rolla Public Schools faculty faced off against the Rolla Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol in the second annual Faculty vs. Fuzz basketball game at Rolla High School to raise money for Special Olympics Missouri.

Special Olympics Missouri has nearly 16,000 athletes, along with training and competitions in 21 Olympic-style sports. Special Olympics Missouri is also the student council at Rolla High School’s charity of choice.

Rolla Police Department’s Sergeant Tony Lauth led the opening remarks before the game and stated his appreciation for the community, who have shown their continuous support for Special Olympics Missouri.

Lauth, who is also Region 6 Coordinator for Special Olympics of Missouri, added that he has been able to learn from the best Rolla High School Student Council that he has seen in years. “They work hard, and do an exceptional job for our schools, and they also do a wonderful job for our community.”

The student council at Rolla High School sits at around 80 students dedicated to undertaking numerous community service projects, Rolla High School’s Student Council Director, Rodger Bridgeman, said.

“I sit on the State Board for the Missouri Association for Student Councils, and Special Olympics is our charity of choice, so we raise a lot of money for them throughout the year, not only with our high school and our school district but also from the state level,” Bridgeman said.

The next event the student council will undertake is the Rolla Polar Plunge to support Special Olympics athletes coming up on March 2. “This 'unbearable' event is a unique opportunity to show your bravery as you support local Special Olympics athletes by walking, running or crawling into the frigid winter waters that Missouri has to offer,” Special Olympics Missouri states.

Before the game began — with Rolla High School Faculty taking home the trophy against the Rolla Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol by 8-points — Lauth said, “I will let you know; just because we feel they have a disability they don’t feel they have a disability. They will tell you that I may have a disability, but my disability does not rule me.”

“They are the strongest people I have met, and who I call my friends.“

In addition to the players and assistants, Rolla High School's Student Council, Rolla Junior High School's seventh and eighth grade cheerleaders, Rolla High School special needs teacher Stephanie Bell, the Rolla Police Department VIPS and Explorers along with Behind the Badge were recognized for taking part in the event and for their support in making the event a success.

Financial supporters for Faculty vs. Fuzz at Rolla High School includes:

Tony Froehlich of American Family Insurance, Matt Williams of Edward Jones Rolla, Investment Realty, Inc., Key Sport and Taylor Chrysler of Rolla.

Team Lineups

Faculty of Rolla Public Schools in maroon.

Coach: Superintendent Dr. Aaron Zalis Players: Jacey Brookshire, Devin Campbell, Rhett Cook, Josh Corbid, Kaylee Crain, Luke Floyd, Amy Luna, Don Luna, Lacey McBride, Acelyn Williams, Liz Zalis and Nick Zink.

Rolla Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol as the Fuzz in blue.

Coach:Communications Chief Stacey Smith Players: Tim Boone, Jonathon Fariole, Chris Giacolone, Jeremy Martens, Megan McDougall, Mike Mitchell, Josh Nix, Jaron Ratliff, Terrence Thomas, Trevor Young and Alex Williams.

Officials: Shawn Bancroft, Scott Kaden and Lynn McFarland

Announcer: Jamie Myers

Scoreboard: John Jamison