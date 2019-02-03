The eighth ranked Rolla boys basketball team (14-5, 3-1 OC) faced off against West Plains for an Ozark Conference matchup on Friday, Feb. 1. The Bulldogs suffered their first conference loss of the season 62-54.

Alec Buhr did the heavy-lifting for Rolla all night long and that started with eight points in the opening quarter. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, a three from Muluken Pritchett was the only other scoring they'd get in the first, as they trailed 15-11 at the end of the first.

The Bulldogs picked up the scoring a bit in the second on the back of threes from Colby Shivers, Blaize Klossner and Trey Brown. Rolla managed to hold West Plains to 13 points in the quarter, cutting the score to 28-26 at the half.

Both teams played strong defense in the third, as each team scored 10 points in the quarter. Buhr provided half of Rolla's offense with five points, which set up a big fourth quarter as West Plains was able to cling to a 38-36 lead heading into the final quarter.

Rolla got hot from behind the arc in the quarter, knocking down four threes in the frame. Two of those threes came from Buhr, as he scored 10 points in the fourth. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, they couldn't keep pace with a 24-point quarter from West Plains. The Zizzers went 13-19 from the free throw line in the quarter as they were able to hand Rolla their first Ozark Conference loss of the season 62-54.

Buhr led all scorers with 27 points, while Klossner added eight points. Brown chipped in with six points, while Trey Quick and Pritchett each scored five points. Shivers added three points, as well. One of the biggest thorns in Rolla's side was Jake Swope, who scored 26 points for West Plains.

"The guys played hard. I was pleased with how we were able to get the ball to Buhr in the middle of their zone. He had a big night for us," said head coach Mark Miller. "We didn't have a bad night from three, it just wasn't a good night. Our biggest difficulty all night was keeping it out of the hands of their big kid. He is so strong inside and they shoot the ball well enough from the perimeter that you can't just collapse around him when we got burned outside. They're a very good basketball team. One of the best Class 4 teams in the state."

The Bulldogs will play their seventh straight road game on Tuesday with a trip to Parkview on Tuesday, Feb. 5.