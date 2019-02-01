The Phelps County Sheriff's Department arrested a 39-year-old man from Eureka Springs, Arkansas, after he contacted a member of the South Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force who was masquerading as a juvenile online as part of proactive child exploitation investigations, court documents state.

On Jan. 27, Warren E. Barlow III, was charged with enticement of a child, in addition to furnishing pornographic material to a minor, according to the probable cause statement. Barlow contacted the member of the South Central Missouri Computer Crimes Task Force, who was conducting the undercover detail online as a 14-year-old female on a dating site for those 13 and over.

Barlow was immediately informed by message and profile information that the female persona he was messaging was 14 years old, and Barlow continued an online messaging conversation with the member of the task force who was conducting the undercover detail, according to the probable cause statement. Barlow further communicated with the female persona through text messaging.

During the investigation, Barlow "set the tone and pace of conversation that quickly revolved around sexual behavior, experiences, solicitation of sex and over time enticing the juvenile female to meet,” the probable cause states. Barlow asked about the 14-year-old persona's height, weight, and other personal measurements and proceeded to send inappropriate pictures.

On Jan. 21 Barlow sent a message and said, “When youre out of school and ya get some time, lets try to plan out how were going to meet up. I gotta work most of the week. Might end up being Saturdaynight or Sunday.” Barlow made further comments for the undercover detail to avoid detection by an adult about Barlow’s existence and suggested how the 14-year-old could sneak out to meet him, according to the probable cause.

Barlow, according to the probable cause, further solicited to produce both video and photographic pornographic material with the female persona upon meeting.

During the investigation, Barlow portrayed himself as having a romantic relationship with the juvenile female sending the persona online “GIF’s of ‘I Luv U’ and roses shaped like hearts,” states the probable cause. “He used terms of endearment and told the persona he was good and not hurt her or use her.”

As the conversations continued Barlow made plans that he was going to travel from Rogers, Arkansas, to Rolla on Jan. 26 after work that evening. He planned to arrive in Rolla on Jan. 27 and then sleep in his vehicle until the persona's parents had left to go to work, according to the probable cause. Barlow then was going to pick up the 14-year-old and go to a hotel or motel room.

Then on Jan. 27 the undercover detail responded to a message from Barlow and said she would meet him at a gas station in Phelps County, states the probable cause. Barlow arrived to meet the persona and upon arrival was then approached by detectives of the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

Barlow was advised immediately of his Miranda Rights and detectives attempted to interview Barlow. Barlow refused to give consent for detectives to search his vehicle for evidence as part of the investigation, so a search warrant was issued, according to the probable cause. Barlow proceeded to admit that he was at the location to meet a female, with no additional details, and was later interviewed at the PCSD.

During the interview and after Miranda Advisement, Barlow provided details of his involvement and admitted to sending explicit photos to the female persona, and stated “he believed he was communicating with a 14-year-old or possibly older minor,” according to the probable cause. Barlow further stated he did have the interest to have relations with the 14-year-old after they would have met.

A search of Barlow’s vehicle revealed “several sexual aids,” among other items and investigators were notified that Barlow was guilty of criminal contempt of the Benton County Arkansas Court prior to Barlow’s arrest on Jan. 27, according to the probable cause statement.

Court documents show Barlow’s bond was set at $100,000 on Jan. 27, and on Jan. 30, an Entry of Appearance, Waiver and Not Guilty Plea was filed electronically. A case review is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 5.